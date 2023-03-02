ILM announces 5-year vision plan for airport improvements

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A plan is coming together at Wilmington International Airport, a 5-year one at that.

With record growth over the past few years and more to come, Airport Director Jeff Bourk is excited for the improvements.

“Last night, the Airport Authority Board approved unanimously our 5-year vision plan which outlines a $165 million dollar capital program over the next 5 years that will bring various improvements, capital improvements, to the airport to meet our growing demands,” said Bourk.

Among the items high on the list for improvements are terminal curbs, parking areas and runways.

Funding for the project will come from federal, state grants and passenger and customer facility charges, not federal taxpayer funding.

“One of the most exciting things is that we had this big project, built a $65-million-dollar terminal expansion with a ramp expansion. Well at the end of ’22 we hit the capacity of that terminal. It was designed for 550,000 enplanements, we hit it. We have another terminal expansion planned that will start in the next couple of years,” Bourk said.

When asked what part of the projects he is most excited about, Bourk’s answer should make people happy.

“Our first parking expansion, it’s a temporary lot but that will be coming in a couple of months. Then we have another parking lot that will be built in November, that’s being designed to meet and fit with all of those improvements over the next few years,” Bourk explained.