ILM expecting to be busy the week of Christmas

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — According to officials at ILM, the busiest day for travel will be Wednesday, the 21st of December.

Jeff Bourk is the airport director, no matter which day you plan to travel, Bourk says you should arrive at your gate as early as possible.

“We recommend that you get here at least an hour and a half early, the TSA checkpoint opens at 3:45 in the morning, so if you got a 6am departure out of here, make sure you get here at least an hour and a half ahead of time cause the lines do back up,” said Bourk.