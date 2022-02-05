‘I’m just a nervous wreck’: Some Winston-Salem families still unable to return home after fertilizer plant fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — As thousands of families returned home Friday after evacuating because of the Winston Weaver Fertilizer plant fire in Winston-Salem, others are still staying away.

“I’m just a nervous wreck now just standing here,” said Tomeka George as she and her family went home Friday but found the smoke overwhelming.

George and her family evacuated from their home Monday night and went to the Red Cross emergency shelter. Then, she says, Carissa Joines and her husband came, organizing and fundraising to help the George family and others find and pay for hotel rooms.