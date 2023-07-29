Improvements coming to Interstate 40 in New Hanover, Pender Counties

NCDOT crews in New Hanover County are spreading the message with flowers along I-40. (Photo: NCDOT)

WILMINGTON (WWAY) – More than a dozen miles of Interstate 40 in New Hanover and Pender counties will be improved thanks to a recently awarded contract, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Friday.



The $19.5 million contract includes paving the interstate between mile marker 420 to mile marker 408 at N.C. 210. Bridges along I-40, including over NE Cape Fear River, a railroad track, Holly Shelter Road and Gordon Road, will also be improved. Preservation work includes installing new bridge deck riding surface and expansion joints and repairs to concrete barriers.



ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson was awarded the contract. Their crews can begin construction as early as this fall, and the work will take about two years.



This project will connect to another paving contract expected to wrap up by the end of the year. Currently, I-40 is being paved from U.S. 117 (mile marker 388) to N.C. 210.