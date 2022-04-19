In celebration of Earth Day, Cameron Art Museum presents ‘FlowILM’ 2022

This year’s second event will expand on the first year's event themes, adding more art, science, and ecology groups from across our community.

FlowILM 2022 (Photo: Matt Budd/Cameron Art Museum)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – In celebration of Earth Day, Cameron Art Museum presents FlowILM 2022 this Friday, April 22nd from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

FlowILM 2022 will feature an array of artists, scientists, local non-profits and UNCW labs and programs focused on local and global water issues, including educational and family-oriented activities and more.

This is year two of this family fun and educational event held on the museum grounds and within the museum galleries as part of Confluence this year.

Friday, April 22 is a Community Day at CAM with FREE admission for all to the galleries all day and evening. However, the State of the Art/Art of the State $5 surcharge still applies.

The arts portion of the event will feature live performance, dance, sculpture, installation and light and sound work created by an array of artists listed below and produced by the Coaction Lab at The University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Participating organizations will share their research and creativity with an array of family friendly activities, throughout the day starting at 4pm until 7:30pm, with the main art events running from 7:30pm into the evening until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22nd.

CAM Cafe will be serving picnic to-go meals featuring an Artisan Cheese assortment, a Mediterranean sampler, Chip’s “Keep it Simple” Chicken Salad as well as a Junior Artist Box featuring PB & J for the kids.

Assorted Beverages will be available including wine, local craft beers, water and sodas.

Participants and observers are invited to meander the museum grounds experiencing the symbiotic worlds of bio & ecological art, biomimicry, interactive systems, and multi-sensory data translation.

For more information, you can view the museums website by clicking here.