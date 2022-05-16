Inaugural Celebration of Blooms coming to The Gardens of Southeastern North Carolina

The public is invited to attend the first Celebration of Blooms on Saturday, May 21st, 2022.

The public is invited to attend the first Celebration of Blooms at The Garden's of Southeastern NC (Photo: Johnson Nursery Corporation)

WILLARD, NC (WWAY) — On May 21st, 2022, the public is invited to the first Celebration of Blooms at The Gardens of Southeastern North Carolina in Willard.

This year will be special as it will double as the ribbon cutting for the new event tent and annual gardens.

At this vision casting event you can learn about the future plans for The Gardens, take in the scenery with a tour of the grounds, enjoy fellowship, hors d’oeuvres and a selection of Italian wine from Petrea Imports.

The Gardens of Southeastern North Carolina is proposed to include a wide variety of features, including a cutting garden, conservation and documentation of trees, a River of Endless Possibilities, an outdoor stage and amphitheater, Christmas and winter light displays, a café, an event center, and more.

Tickets to the Celebration of Blooms are available for $35 online.

Learn more and sign up by clicking here to go to their website.