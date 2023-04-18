Indochine of Wilmington opens Leland location

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– One of the area’s most popular restaurants is growing again.

Indochine’s Leland location is now open for business. The restaurant known for its Thai and Vietnamese food in an exotic setting opened its first location in Wilmington in 2000. Over the years, it has added a location in Monkey Junction, and an express location on Oleander Drive.

Owner, Solange Thompson, says she’s grateful for her customers and her employees.

“The secret to success is to have good people who work for you, have faith in you, and your leadership,” Solange Thompson, Indochine Owner.

The Leland express location opened its doors on Monday, and is located next to Walmart.