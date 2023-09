Injured owl rescued after being found by police in middle of road

An owl was recently rescued from a roadway (Photo: Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An injured owl was recently rescued from the middle of a road in Brunswick County.

The Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter says Officer Winston with the Leland Police Department spotted the animal and called the shelter.

Staff advised Winston to move the bird off the road until someone could get to it.

Shelter staff walked Winston through how to approach and pick up the owl to avoid further injury.