Island Arts Festival bringing art, entertainment to Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Island Arts Festival is expanding to two days this year on Pleasure Island offering art, music, vendors and more.

“The festival’s theme, ‘I AM ART’ is being celebrated with demonstrations, hands-on activities and performances showing how art is around, within and upon us,” says Carey Jones, Island Council member and festival manager.

Jones says festival goers are encouraged to participate in the “I Am Art” theme by wearing creative headpieces or costumes.

The festival kicks off with a Gallery Night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 5th at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Community Center and resumes at 10 a.m. on Saturday May 6 around the Carolina Beach Lake.

The event showcases more than 100 artists and performers over the two days, with the Friday gallery night highlighting award winning artists, Latin music, beer, wine tasting and a stylized charcuterie board by artist, Beth Bernstein.

Saturday’s outdoor festival includes art for sale, live art demonstrations, performances, and hands-on fun. Entertainment and activities include:

Emerging band

The Many Everythings

OMNI Percussion Ensemble

Cosplay costume design and construction

Face painting & SPFX Make-up

Live demonstrations by Scarf It Up and Dye Smiling

And More!

The festival’s signature Imagination Station, located on the lake’s island, features splatter painting fun for kids.

This year’s festival marks the twelfth year of this interactive arts event that began as a gathering of a few local artists.

It now hosts some of the region’s best fine art and fine crafts artists, street performers and culinary artists.

Formed in 2011, the Island Arts Council fosters the growth of arts events, public arts, local organizations, and artists to increase awareness and appreciation of the rich arts and culture in Carolina Beach and Kure Beach and to promote the island as a

destination for the arts.

For more information about the Island Arts Festival and Island Arts Council, click here.