Jake Eichstaedt wins Wilmington Sharks hot-dog-eating contest

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Joey Chestnut has nothing on WWAY Sports Director Jake Eichstaedt.

Jake took part in a hot-dog-eating contest Monday night at the Wilmington Sharks game.

Participants were given 60 seconds to eat as many hot dogs from a plate of four as they could.

Jake didn’t mess around, downing 3.5 hot dogs before the timer ended, winning the contest.

Congrats, Jake!