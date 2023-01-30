Jaquan Jackson agrees to plea deal for 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The man accused of fatally shooting a Wilmington woman during a road rage incident in 2020 reached a plea agreement in New Hanover County court.

Jaquan Jackson pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the deadly shooting of Carly Rae Baron in 2020.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin this afternoon for Jackson, instead he accepted a plea deal for two different charges, second degree murder and discharging a firearm.

The shooting happened on Halloween night in 2020 after Baron saw a car accident on Wrightsville Avenue involving Jackson and tried to step in to help after an argument broke out.

Jackson fired a shot and hit Baron.

He will spend between 20 and 25 years in prison for the murder, and at least an additional16 months on top of that for firing the gun.