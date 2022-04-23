Jay Leno greets fans, checks out vintage cars before Friday’s comedy show at Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Jay Leno was in the Port City Friday night for his 7:30 pm stand-up comedy show at the Wilson Center.

Before the scheduled performance, Leno made his way outside to a vintage car show being held in a parking lot near the venue.

Leno — who is known for his love of cars — spent time walking around to see the collectible cars, speaking with fellow car enthusiasts one-on-one, as well as taking selfies and signing autographs.

Jay Leno’s last visit to Wilmington was in 2018.