Jeff Rivenbark, Hannah Patrick join Malpass Corner Elementary School career day

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — WWAY’s Jeff Rivenbark and Hannah Patrick spent Friday morning with hundreds of students for Malpass Corner Elementary School’s career day.

There were representatives from lots of industries talking about a range of careers including police officers, a floral designer, a gym owner, park rangers with Moores Creek National Battlefield, Genesis Block and many more.

The students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade asked some great questions. We spoke to 4th grader Isaiah Nixon who says the career fair helps students figure out what they want to do after high school.

“Some people don’t know what they want to do after college, so this is helping us get in the mindset of good jobs after college,” Nixon said.

Fifth grader Crisbel Bautista Gomez said she wants to be president one day.

“All the people, they look up to the president. And in school, they always look down to me, because I’m always smaller, but my dad says I’m smart and I can do anything I want to, so that’s why I want to be president,” Bautista Gomez said.

The students seemed to take a lot a way from the professionals they got to speak with today. Many of the WWAY team members will be at area schools next week for Read Across America Day.