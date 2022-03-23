Jengo’s Playhouse grand reveal ribbon cutting tonight

(Photo: Facebook, Cucalorus)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today at 4:00 PM, a ribbon cutting with Mayor Bill Saffo and key Cucalorians celebrate the extensive renovations completed on the Cucalorus creative campus during the past two years.

Tours of the four main buildings of the creative campus during this open house and Josephine Decker’s new film “The Sky is Everywhere” will screen at 7:00 PM.

This event is free and open to the public.

The event begins at 4:00 PM and ends at 7:00 PM at Planet Earth on 815 Princess Street, Wilmington NC 28401.