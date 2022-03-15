Jimmy’s at Wrightsville Beach up for best bar in the nation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It is bracket season and there is another national title up for grabs besides the NCAA Championship.

Barstool Sports is looking for the best bar in the nation and Jimmy’s at Wrightsville Beach has made it to round 2.

Last year Jimmy’s made it to the sweet 16.

To support the Wrightsville Beach watering hole, tweet out #bestbarjimmys.

Voting for the 2nd round ends Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Jimmy’s will also get 5 extra votes for every Barstool Best Bar t-shirt sold.

All proceeds the bar receives go toward Jimmy’s Bike Drive.