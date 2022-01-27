Jimmy’s Wrightsville Beach picks 3 best captions for viral video of Jimmy’s fall

Jimmy Gilleece fell in front of his ring camera on his porch during an ice storm

Jimmy Gilleece falls on ice in January 2022 (Photo: Ring/ Jimmy Gilleece)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The owner of Jimmy’s Wrightsville Beach announced the winners of his caption contest for a viral video of him falling on ice last weekend.

WWAY showed the video of Jimmy Gilleece falling on his ring doorbell camera Tuesday night. We told you last night he was doing a contest for the best caption for the video.

Gilleece let us announce the winner on Good Evening Wilmington tonight. He said the winner is Greg Cook.

Cook’s caption was “Jimmy trying to break in Kevin McCallister’s house.”

Gilleece is giving out a sweatshirt and a $100 gift card to the grand prize winner and $50 gift cards to the other two favorite captions.

Those winners are Ellie Coleman with, “when you’re 250-plus and hear the ice cream truck coming” and Dale Zimmer with, “Jimmy’s at Wrightsville Sleet”.