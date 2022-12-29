Jody Greene officially sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff

Jody Greene has officially been sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jody Greene is officially the Sheriff of Columbus County — again.

Greene was sworn in Thursday morning around 8:30, coming two months after he resigned as sheriff during an October petition for removal hearing over alleged racist remarks he made.

Greene’s name was still on the ballot for the November election, and he was elected.

He was initially scheduled to be sworn-in on December 5th, but election protesters filed two petitions against the results. Both were denied. Appeals were then filed with the state elections board, but they were also both dismissed.

