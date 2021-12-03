Joggers line walkway to celebrate 97-year-old’s birthday

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach locals lined a walkway to celebrate a woman’s 97th birthday Thursday.

Evelyn Timanus walks the Carolina Beach Greenway behind Carolina Sands everyday, sometimes twice a day. Thursday afternoon, she had company.

The former WWII Navy sailor is known as a fixture in Carolina Beach, making friends with every jogger or walker who comes her way. That’s why Thursday, several of those people lined the path, holding signs, flowers, and balloons for her special day.

“I can’t even explain it, it’s such a special feeling,” said the 97-year-old. “I mean, I just can’t put a word on it really. I’m dumbfounded. But these are all the people that I meet in walking and stuff. And they’re why I walk every day and love it.”

Timanus thanked her neighbors and fellow walkers, saying this year was her best birthday yet.