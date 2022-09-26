Join the American Heart Association for the 2022 Cape Fear Heart Walk

The American Heart Association encourages the Cape Fear to boost mental and physical health while funding community wellness.

Cape Fear Heart Walk in 2016. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The American Heart Association is inviting the public back to it’s Cape Fear Heart Walk, which is aimed to boost physical and mental health through healthy habits while supporting their lifesaving mission.

On Saturday, October 22nd at 9:00 a.m., the Cape Fear Chapter invites the community to the Campus of UNCW to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity.

This year’s theme is Heart Walk Here, and invites participants to walk on the UNCW 3-mile event path or to create your own path. The goal is to allow people to walk at any location that inspires their heart health.

The 2022 Cape Fear Heart Walk’s “Heart Walk Here” is led by Shelbourn Stevens, who is the President of Novant Health Coastal Market.

From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app.