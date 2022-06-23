Join the Bellamy Mansion for a talk and new exhibit on Black excellence in North Carolina building

(Photo: Bellamy Mansion Museum)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Bellamy Mansion Museum of History and Design Arts invites the public to explore a new exhibit on Black excellence in North Carolina building and a talk on the impact Black women’s organizations have had on preserving American history.

Both the talk and the exhibit are free to attend.

Dr. Tara White will explore the contributions and lasting impact Black women’s organizations had on historic preservation in the 20th century.

Dr. Tara White is an assistant professor at UNCW. She specializes in Public History, as well as African American, Civil Rights and Women’s History.

Her PhD topic was the relatively little known yet fascinating history of pioneering Black preservationists.

The talk will be held at the Bellamy Mansion Museum today, Thursday, June 23rd at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. However, there is a $5.00 recommended donation per person.

This talk opens the exhibit We Built This: Profiles of Black Architects and Builders in North Carolina which will be at the Bellamy Mansion Museum from June 22nd through November 4th, 2022.

This exhibit highlights those who constructed and designed many of North Carolina’s most treasured historic sites.

Spanning more than three centuries, We Built This provides more than two dozen personal profiles and historic context on key topics including slavery and reconstruction, the founding of HBCU’s and Black churches, Jim Crow and segregation and the rise of Black civic leaders and professionals.

Entry to the exhibit is free everyday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Check in at the carriage house visitors’ center to gain entry.