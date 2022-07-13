Judge rejects Amber Heard’s request to set aside Depp win

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Photo: The Graham Norton Show / YouTube /Al Arabiya English / YouTube)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge has rejected a request from actress Amber Heard to set aside the $10 million judgment awarded against her in favor of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Depp won a defamation suit against Heard last month in a high-profile civil trial.

Earlier this month, Heard filed a motion seeking to have Depp’s verdict set aside, or have a mistrial declared.

Her lawyers cited multiple factors, including an apparent case of mistaken identity with one of the jurors.

In a written order Wednesday, Judge Penney Azcarate rejected all of Heard’s claims and said the juror issue specifically was irrelevant.