June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Everyone has experienced a headache before or maybe even worse a migraine, so what can you do if you suffer from either one?

June is National Migraine and Awareness Month and there are many different options in terms of treatment for both.

According to Neurologist Megan Donnelly with Novant Health, there are almost 40 million Americans who suffer from migraines. It is also the second leading cause of people leaving the workplace due to a medical condition.

When asked why awareness is so important, Donnelly said when it comes to the workplace, there is sometimes a stigma with it.

“Still a stigma associated with it, where employers think ‘oh they say they’re having a migraine.’ There was a study that looked at the positive predictive value if somebody says they have a migraine, they have an 80% chance of actually meeting clinical criteria for migraines. Most people that say they have migraines, they’re right, they have migraines and their affected by it,” said Donnelly.