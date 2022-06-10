Juneteenth celebration at the New Hanover County Arboretum

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The Friends of the New Hanover County Arboretum will host the second annual Juneteenth celebration from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the NHC Arboretum (6206 Oleander Drive).

This commemoration of African American emancipation brings together the local community to celebrate freedom and equal rights.

“Juneteenth is such an important moment in history that should be acknowledged and celebrated,” said NHC Cooperative Extension Director Lloyd Singleton.

“The Arboretum is honored to host this Juneteenth event and to provide a space for the community to come together to reflect on African American history and engage in fellowship.”

This free celebration is open to the public and will feature food, poetry readings and music.

There will be a short program that highlights Black history and culture, including the history of Juneteenth, the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation by a student from Murray Middle School, as well as an opening prayer from Pastors Cedric and LaToya Barrett of Purpose Church.

There will also be various poetry readings and food will be available for purchase from Rude Bwoys, Trolly Stop, Nut and Jam, and Chris’s Cosmic Cheesecakes.

Vendors will also be set up showcasing their products and selling their wares.

For more information, visit their website by clicking here.