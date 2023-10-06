Jungle Rapids welcomes back Torment Haunted Laser Tag

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– It is officially spooky season, and that means one unique Wilmington haunted attraction is making its yearly return.

Jungle Rapids is kicking off its annual “Torment Haunted Laser Tag” tonight.

Each year since 2015, the park transforms its laser tag arena into a haunted house type scene, that begins with a 5-minute horror story, then is followed by a 12-minute game.

This year is even bigger and better, with 400 square feet being added to the laser tag arena.

Jungle Rapids General Manager, Eric Williams, says this isn’t your typical game of laser tag, and it is guaranteed to give you a fright

“It’s the strategy of playing a laser tag game with the distraction of characters, jump scares, creepy soundtracks, and all kinds of other surprises that come at you while you are trying to stay focused and trying to win the game,” said Williams.

Tonight is the first night of the attraction. It starts at 7 and goes until 11. Each game lasts about 30 minutes in total.

From there, Torment will be hosted every Saturday in October, then the first Saturday in November.