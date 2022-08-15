Junior Deputy and stuffed K-9 meet Columbus County Sheriff’s Deputy

(Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently helped Junior Deputy Gage and his K-9 Tuffy meet a member of the department.

Gage and his stuffed dog met Deputy Carrano with the Sheriff’s Department on Friday at the Dunkin Donuts in Whiteville.

Deputy Carrano purchased Junior Deputy Gage a donut in celebration of the unofficial “Give a Deputy a Donut Day”.

Police say Deputy Gage and Tuffy enjoyed the donut but had to leave for a special assignment at an unspecified location.