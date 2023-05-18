Junior League of Wilmington awards $23,350 to local nonprofits

Grant money is going to five local nonprofits (Photo: Pexels / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Junior League of Wilmington has announced the recipients of its 70th Anniversary Grant.

A total of $23,350 going to five local nonprofits.

The purpose of the grant is to enable local organizations to invest in their programs, training, and development, according to the organization.

“As a nonprofit organization ourselves, we understand the challenges that other organizations face in their mission to make a positive impact in the community,” said Madeline Schildwachter, Junior League of Wilmington President. “That’s why we committed to supporting other nonprofits through our 70th anniversary grant. By providing funding to these organizations, we are helping to strengthen the nonprofit sector and ensure that more people in our community are able to access the services and resources they need to thrive.”

The grant recipients include:

● 4th Trimester Mission – $5,200 award

The $5,200 award will create a scholarship program for 50 mothers who are in need of lactation

support, pelvic floor physical therapy, mental health support, and meal train support.

● The Diaper Bank of North Carolina – Lower Cape Fear – $2,000

The $2,000 award will help fight period poverty in New Hanover County by providing more than

4,600 period products to 233 menstruating individuals.

● Good Shepherd Center – $6,000

The $6,000 award will be used to purchase 10 laptops to provide internet access to more than

350 men, women, and children who are supported by the Center.

● Operation Pretty Things – $2,650

The $2,650 award will support the Locker Box Initiative, providing middle schools students (ages

11-14) with self-care essentials and education on teen domestic violence. This funding will

provide 200 locker boxes in local middle schools.

● United Way of Cape Fear Area’s Kids Get Books Program – $7,500

The $7,500 award will provide 2,400 books to 1,200 local kindergarten through third grade

students.