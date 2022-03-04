Junior League of Wilmington’s Bargain Sale returns

The sale moves from Wilmington's Independence Mall to the Elks Lodge, offering two days of deals.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After a 2-year pause during the pandemic, the Junior League of Wilmington’s Bargain Sale is dressed for success, and ready to return March 4 and 5.

Billed as the longest-running fundraiser for the League, the 68th Bargain Sale will set up shop at The Elks Lodge 532, 5102 Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

A Sip-n-Shop event is scheduled Friday from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Guests can enjoy wine or beer as they preview all the available merchandise, and purchase items including new and pre-owned home goods and decor, furniture, clothing and children’s items.

Admission on Friday is $15, with tickets available at the door.

Whatever doesn’t sell Friday will be available at a deep discount Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., when tickets cost $5.

For more information on the Bargain Sale, visit here .