Juvenile sea turtle named ‘Pixie Dust’ recovering quickly at rehabilitation center

A sea turtle named 'Pixie Dust' is healing well (Photo: The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is working magic on a sea turtle named ‘Pixie Dust’.

The juvenile green sea turtle is healing from severe wounds on her underside of her shell, after being brought cold-stunned to the center on December 22nd.

Staff are currently treating Pixie Dust’s wounds with antibiotics and topical honey treatment.

Thanks to their medical team and volunteers, the center says she is looking fantastic.

If you are interested in supporting Pixie Dust’s healing, you can adopt a sea turtle HERE.

For this month only, the group says you will receive a limited edition Valentine’s Day postcard set featuring Pixie Dust with each adoption.