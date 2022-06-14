K-pop supergroup BTS says it’s making time for solo projects

(AP) — K-pop sensation BTS announced plans for solo projects from the individual band members, but the company behind the global superstars say they are not taking a hiatus.

The seven-member group talked about their future in a video celebrating the nine year anniversary of their debut release.

But a statement from Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, says they will still be working on projects as a group as well as individually and they are not taking a hiatus.

The band members opened up about the struggle to develop as individual artists as the band rose to international fame with hits like “Butter” and “Dynamite.”