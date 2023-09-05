Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue reports near-record year of turtle care, releases

The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center has cared for lot of turtles this year (Photo: Pender County Tourism)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a very busy and successful year at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.

The group has cared for 147 turtles and have already released 110 so far this year.

They say it’s the second highest year ever in number of turtles cared for.

Since the waters are exceptionally warm any turtles still hanging around near shore are not in a hurry to leave, according to the center. The eating is still good, and the water will take quite a bit of time to start cooling to the point where they pick up on clues that it’s time to get out of the area.

Until then, further sea turtle rescues are still possible.