Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue still offering tours until the end of the season

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Great news for local sea turtle lovers! The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is still open for tours.

The community is invited to come and see the turtles in their facility before the season ends.

The season ends on October 15th, and the facility will then be closed for maintenance.

The Sea Turtle hospital is committed to protecting all species of marine turtles, both in the water and on the beach.

They also help to inform and educate the public regarding sea turtles, the threat of their extinction, and provide a learning experience for students of biology, wildlife conservation and veterinary medicine from around the world.

General admission for adults is $7.00, kids are $5.00, and infants/toddlers get in free, but still require a ticket for reservation.