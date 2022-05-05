Keeping in the loop: Planning board discusses rezoning of everything from plant stores to Middle Sound Loop Road

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There was standing room only at a local planning board meeting, where members discussed the fates of a neighborhood and a local plant shop.

At least a hundred people attended to either support a rezoning that would allow a new plant store in the area or to voice their concern over a higher density development.

The plant shop would be in an area that already includes a nightclub and hair salon. Part owner, Charles Krueger defended rezoning the are as a regional business district to allow the plant shop to open up.

“In our area of town, where we’re surrounded by businesses that consist of broken down cars, we just want to add a little greenspace,” he said.

The store has operated as a pop up shop until now. Neighbors said the bar owner operating it didn’t have the proper permits, and has already caused problems for property owners.

“I’m seeing people that can’t follow the rules. They can’t have it the way they’re supposed to have it done,” said one property owner.

The planning commission unanimously approved that rezoning.

Next up, Middle Sound Loop Road residents voiced their concerns about a 72 unit affordable senior housing development going up. New Hanover County already approved the plan, but project managers were petitioning for annexation to Wilmington in order to apply for affordable housing funds. Rezoning for higher density is the first step in that plan

Residents voiced concerns over traffic, and whether the units were truly for seniors eligible for affordable housing.

“Luxury amenities in low income housing does not make sense. I’m wondering if this is actually intended for seniors or whether this is for workforce age people,” said resident Betsy Albright.

Project managers assured residents it’s affordable housing for seniors, and the Chair of the Cape Fear Housing Coalition defended the development.

“If we continue to allow everyone to say I’m not against affordable housing, just place it well away from where I live, we are left with literally no where,” she stated.

In the end, the commission voted unanimously to rezone the area as a high density multiple dwelling residential district.

Even if the city does not vote to annex this area in their June meeting, the Middle Sound Loop Road project will still move forward with New Hanover County.