Keeping your Prime Day packages safe

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Amazon Prime Day is today and tomorrow, and while that’s a good thing for online shoppers, it’s also the most wonderful time of year for porch pirates.

Millions of people plan to take advantage of sales this week, having packages arrive at their doorsteps in the coming days.

Not coincidentally, Wilmington Police says they typically see an uptick in porch pirate related instances this time of year.

Greg Willett is a Lieutenant with the Wilmington Police Department.

He says there are several things you can do to keep from falling victim to sidewalk shoplifters.

“Don’t let them sit on your porch for a long time,” said Willett. “If you know your neighbor, see if your neighbor can pick it up for you and take it in your house if you’re out of town and unable to get home. Doorbell cameras are a great help, sometimes they will obviously prevent somebody from stealing your package because they know they are under surveillance.”

Willett says having a doorbell camera is a good thing to have if you often order things online because without witnesses, photo, or video evidence, it’s difficult to catch these criminals if any packages are stolen.