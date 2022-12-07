Ken Elliott officially named police chief in Town of Chadbourn

Ken Elliott (Photo: Chadbourn Police Department)

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — After serving in the role for more than a year and a half, Ken Elliott has been officially named Chief Of Police of Chadbourn Police Department.

Elliott took over as interim chief in March of 2021.

“Chief Elliott we are excited to have you here as our new Police Chief and we look forward to the accomplishments you will achieve here as our Chief,” Chadbourn PD wrote on Facebook. “Congratulations on the appointment.”

Elliott was a lieutenant within the Chadbourn Police Department when he became interim chief after Police Chief Anthony Spivey was placed on paid administrative leave.

Spivey was arrested one month later. He is currently awaiting trial, accused of stealing drugs, guns, and money from the Chadbourn Police evidence locker, as well as theft of catalytic converters.