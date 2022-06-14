Kerr-McGee Navassa Superfund Site and EPA Proposed Plan for Soil Excavation holding 2 day public meeting

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — The Multistate Trust, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) are hosting a drop-in information session and a community meeting tonight about the Reuse Advisory Council’s recommendations for the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund Site’s (Site) future use and alternative scenarios for the land donation for the Moze Heritage Center.

Events are being held in-person and virtually, with topics including the Moze Heritage Center Land Donation and recommendations from the Reuse Advisory Council.

On Tuesday, June 14, EPA is also holding a public meeting about the Proposed Plan for remediation of Operable Unit 2, where treated and untreated wood was stored during historic wood treatment operations at the Site.

See the Proposed Plan on EPA’s website at and the Proposed Plan fact sheet here.

The events will be held at the Navassa Community Center at 338 Main Street, Navassa. The meetings also can be joined by Zoom and phone.