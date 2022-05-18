Kick off the summer at the 7th annual Coastal Duck Derby

(Photo: David / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The quack is back! A Cape Fear area tradition will return to Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park on Friday, May 20th at 5:30 p.m. when 20,000 yellow rubber ducks race for the finish line in the lazy river.

The duck that crosses the finish line first wins whoever adopted it a trip for two to Hawaii that includes roundtrip air, six nights at the Fairmont Orchid, and daily breakfast.

This family friendly event is free and open to the public.

The kiddie splash play area and slides will be open.

There will be raffle prizes, crafts, games, and food available for purchase.

“Thanks to the generosity of Jungle Rapids who opens their doors to us each year, the annual Duck Derby raises approximately $100,000 and helps fund Coastal Horizons’ Crisis Intervention Services. These include our Rape Crisis Centers, a homeless shelter for children, and transitional living programs for young adults and pregnant women ages 16-21,” said Coastal Horizons’ President and CEO, Margaret Weller-Stargell.

“By adopting a duck, you really can change a life.”

Duck adoptions may be made by clicking here for $5 per duck.