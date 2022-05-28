Kickoff delayed in CL final; fan violence outside stadium

PARIS (AP) — Kickoff in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed by 15 minutes on Saturday amid fan violence outside the Stade de France in Paris.

There have been sporadic instances of soccer fans apparently without tickets breaking through security and attempting to get into the stadium.

The Associated Press saw two fans wrestled to the ground by stewards and bundled out of the gates.

Another fan evaded stewards and was seen sprinting through the concourse and into the bottom level of the stadium.

About 15 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of 9 p.m. local time, an announcement was made that there would be a delay because of the late arrival of fans to the stadium.