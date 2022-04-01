Kids Day at Franklin Square Park

Kids can try their hands at jewelry making, spin art, visor decorating, book-mark creatures, kite making and other activities.

(Photo: Donna Ferrandino)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Kids of all ages are invited to Southport’s Franklin Square Park on Saturday, April 23, for a day of fun with the arts. The annual Kids Day in the Park will run from 11 AM until 2 PM and all activities are free.

Many kinds of art will be set up at different stations hosted by local artists.

There also will be live music.

For more information about Kids Day, contact Chairperson Robin Sboto at robinsboto2@gmail.com.

The event is sponsored by the Associated Artists of Southport, the group that manages the Franklin Square Gallery. In case of inclement weather, the event will be cancelled with no alternate date.

Franklin Square Park is off Howe St. at the corner of E. West Street in the historic district three blocks from the waterfront.

At the gallery, the Members’ Show, consisting of 7 rooms of paintings and pottery created by over 100 artists, will be on exhibit at the same time.