Kids get up close and personal with fire engine for children’s museum ‘Feature Friday’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – For the summer – the Children’s Museum of Wilmington is teaming up with local organizations in the community for ‘Feature Fridays’.

Friday morning kids got a chance to experience the sights and sounds – and tour of a real fire engine.

Wilmington fire firefighters were on hand to answer questions and tell kids how the engine works and what it takes to get into the profession.

Kids took turns hopping in the driver seat, buckling themselves in, and trying equipment used by fire personnel.

Some kids WWAY spoke with were excited to get an up-close-and-personal look at the fire truck but according to Eli Venecia, the event also served another purpose.

“It’s huge for us to be able to get an opportunity for us to interact with the public, to interact with the kids,” he said. “So that in the event of an emergency, that’s not the first time they are seeing us and they get comfortable with us beforehand.”

It’s a first for Mary Helen, who’s only seen a fire engine from afar.

“I’ve never been to a fire truck before, and it’s been a really exciting day so far,” she said.

The children’s museum has been serving the Wilmington community for 25 years- and they are celebrating.

you can learn about their journey by clicking here.

.