Klondike discontinues Choco Taco

PHILADELPHIA, PA (AP) — Those trying to beat the heat with some nice cold ice cream during the summer no longer have the Choco Taco to turn to, as Klondike has announced it’s discontinuing the treat.

A company official said there has been a huge spike in demand for other products it makes and that, “A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco.”