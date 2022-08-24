Krispy Kreme Doughnuts celebrating National Dog Day with Doggie Doughnuts

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — National Dog Day is this Friday, and Krispy Kreme is inviting you and your furry friend out to celebrate.

The store is offering limited-time baked treats for dogs of all ages and sizes on August 26th, while supplies last.

You can also purchase a Krispy Kreme doggie bandana.

While no dogs will be allowed inside due to potential health code violations, Krispy Kreme says dogs are more than welcome to come through the drive thru with you.