Krispy Kreme Doughnuts offering 13-cent glazed dozen for Friday the 13th

Krispy Kreme (Photo: Washuotaku / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Not everything is bad on Friday the 13th.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is offering a glazed dozen for just 13 cents when customers purchase a glazed dozen at regular price.

Participants must use promo code ’13’ online or the barcode HERE to redeem in store.