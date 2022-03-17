Kure Beach seeks public comment on draft bicycle and pedestrian plan

To provide the opportunity for this important input, the Draft Kure Beach Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan is now available for public review and comment until March 31, 2022.

(Photo: Pxhere)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Kure Beach, Alta, and the WMPO are continuing the development of a bicycle and pedestrian plan to assist the Town of Kure Beach in the prioritization of its bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure needs.

During the public comment period, area residents will be able to review and offer comments on the draft plan which is available on the WMPO and Town of Kure Beach websites. Hard copies of the draft plan are available for viewing at the WMPO office in Wilmington and at Kure Beach Town Hall.

Written comments can be mailed to the WMPO at the following address:

Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization

305 Chestnut Street, 4th Floor

P.O. Box 1810

Wilmington, NC 28402-1810

If you have any questions regarding the comment period, please contact Abby Lorenzo, Deputy Director Abby.Lorenzo@wilmingtonnc.gov or by calling 910-341-7890.