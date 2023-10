Lainey Wilson coming to Wilmington in 2024

Lainey Wilson is coming to Wilmington (Photo: Lainey Wilson / YouTube / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Country star Lainey Wilson is coming to Wilmington in 2024.

Live Oak Bank Pavilion made the announcement Friday morning.

Wilson’s Country’s Cool Again Tour is scheduled to be in town on October 20, 2024, with special guests Ian Munsick and Zach Top.

Tickets will go on sale on October 27th at 10:00 a.m. HERE.