Land-clearing burn moves to phase two in New Hanover County

A controlled burn is planned for parts of New Hanover County (Photo: File)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The second phase of a controlled burn taking place since late January is beginning Tuesday.

The burn is happening in the 200 block of Lendire Rd behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16.

This is the second of several burns that will occur in this area for land clearing.

Crews say the burn will last approximately one week, weather permitting. NC Forestry and NHC Fire Rescue will be monitoring the burn.

Residents will likely see smoke during the burn.