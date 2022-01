Lane closed during Cape Fear Memorial Bridge maintenance

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Expect some traffic delays if you’re heading into Wilmington on Wednesday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the right eastbound lane on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge for maintenance.

According to a news release, crews need to make repairs to the bridge grating that has become worn. The lane closed at 9 a.m. and will reopen at 4 p.m.

The westbound lanes on the bridge are not affected.