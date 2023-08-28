Lane closed on I-40 East due to tractor trailer crash

Tractor trailer accident shuts down portion of I-40 East on Monday, August 28, 2023 (Photo: Contributed)

(Editors Note: A previous version of this story said the lane would reopen at 10am, but the NCDOT has since updated the timeline)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A lane on I-40 is closed following an early morning crash.

It happened a little before 4:30 a.m.

According to the NCDOT, the left lane of I-40 East is closed north of Wilmington at Exit 416. The lane is expected to reopen by noon.

Drivers are advised to follow the direction of on-scene law enforcement and use caution when traveling through the area.

According to photos from the scene, a tractor trailer overturned and spilled part of its load.

No word yet on how the accident happened or if anyone was hurt.