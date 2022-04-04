Lane closure on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

Scheduled to begin tomorrow morning

WILMINGTON, NC (NCDOT NEWS RELEASE) – A lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be closed for several hours to allow crews to safely perform maintenance.

Tomorrow, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., the right eastbound lane of the bridge is scheduled to be closed to traffic. During the same time Wednesday, the right westbound lane will close.

While the bridge remains safe for daily traffic, it needs repairs on its deck grates. The repairs will make for a smoother ride and will prevent further damage in the future.

If possible, the N.C. Department of Transportation asks you to avoid the area over the next couple of days, and if traveling on the bridge to use caution and remain alert.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.