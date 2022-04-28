Lane closure on Wrightsville Beach Bridge to be removed

​WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Contract crews working to preserve the South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach are taking a brief pause on work and will remove the current lane closure.

To keep crews safe, the outside eastbound lane has been closed.

By the end of the weekend, the lane closure will be removed, allowing traffic to utilize two lanes in each direction.

The pause in construction comes as extra repairs are necessary to complete the rehab of the bridge.

Specialty components are being ordered to allow this work to be accomplished.

Until those arrive, which is expected to be in the next few weeks, all lanes will be open to traffic.

In the meantime, there will be temporary weight restrictions, requiring larger trucks to use the northern bridge.

The contractor will restore higher weight capacity as part of these additional repairs.

When work resumes, the contractor will install a lane closure in the outside eastbound lane again.

Unlike before, there will be two lanes of traffic heading eastbound, toward the island, and one westbound.

The department will continue to provide updates when dates are confirmed.

NCDOT asks drivers to be cautious as the lane closure is removed, and crews are in the roadway.