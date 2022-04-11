Lane of S. 3rd Street to close Tuesday for water line replacement

(Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A traffic shift will be in effect in the 100 block of South Third Street in downtown Wilmington Tuesday, April 12, for a water service line replacement.

Starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the outermost southbound lane of South Third Street between Dock and Orange streets will be closed to traffic. Southbound traffic will be shifted into the inner lane.

Northbound traffic on South Third Street and traffic on Dock Street will not be affected.

The closure is expected to remain in place for 6 hours.